Time to apply for student free and reduced lunch programs

MANISTEE — Educators, the United States Department of Agriculture and the Michigan Department of Education all agree that a student eating a healthy diet will perform much better in the classroom.

One of the big challenges for school districts is to make sure that every qualifying child has access to the breakfast and lunch programs. Many people don’t realize that more than half of the Manistee County students qualify and take part in the income based free and reduced lunch program. The program is based upon household income guidelines that can be found at the school websites.

Manistee Area Public Schools Food Service director Keri Carlson and Kaleva Norman Dickson/Onekama Consolidated and Bear Lake schools food service director Tim Klenow said the challenge sometimes is getting everyone who is qualified for the free and reduced program to apply for it.

“After July 1 is the time to fill out new applications for the upcoming school year,” said Klenow. “There is printed applications in the school offices and there is printable versions on the school’s websites. You also can go to lunchApp.com to apply and it is very easy and it gets sent to the school nutrition department right away. Just make sure everyone in the household is listed on the application because it only helps you. If anything changes like having a baby during the year, fill out a new application as it will help.”

Both school food service directors said if anyone has any questions they should contact them at their respective school.

“I have had people come right into my office here at the middle/high school and help them if they don’t have internet at home,” said Carlson. “They can contact me right here at (231) 398-3695 or email me at kcarlson@manistee.org.”

Carlson said every year the USDA puts out new guidelines and they are then put into the district’s Meal Magic program.

“When the applications from the parents come in, it automatically puts the guidelines in our system,” said Carlson. “Under the new guidelines the amount you can earn seems to increase by a small amount each year. We have a lot of kids that are directly certified who come to the program automatically (because they are getting government assistance). We go into a master download and they match up our students with any that might be receiving benefits from the state including kids on Medicaid.”

Carlson said every 30 days that part of the system gets upgraded. Any children and families that qualify for benefits during the school year will automatically switch on the system. Their biggest goal is to make sure every student that needs it will receive it. They have a system where if a student moves here the district will contact their previous school to see if they were receiving it. They will carry over that benefit so the child will continue to eat under the program without any delays.

“We also start taking the applications in July, but we don’t start entering that information until August,” said Carlson. “We like to wait until we get our certifications in first because that is the number one qualifier. If they are on the direct certification we will not process any paperwork that they may have filled out on their own in addition to that because they already qualify.”

Carlson said any direct certification students from last year will probably qualify again this year if their status has not changed. Those who filled out the paperwork to receive it last year get a 30-day time frame after school starts to fill out their paperwork without having their child put off the program.

“We always hand out the new free and reduced application with the new guidelines at the orientation programs,” said Carlson. “We encourage everyone to go online and enroll because it is a faster system if they go online and do the application. We get the online information much quicker.”

Klenow said the more qualified students that apply, the more benefits that come to the school district’s food service programs.

“Once you get about 50 percent then you can be an At Risk school that opens up a lot more programs,” said Klenow. “You are able to do universal free breakfast or breakfast in the classroom. You are also able to do after school snacks and suppers. So it really benefits not only the families, but the schools as well.”

Carlson said MAPS benefits the same way at the elementary level.

“Because of our numbers at that higher level in the elementary, it allows us to receive the Universal Free Breakfast and Breakfast in the Classroom programs as well,” she said. “That is why it is important to get the applications filled out as soon as possible, because some lag on it and then they start running a negative balance.”

Klenow said it can mean a large savings to those families who qualify. For them it means a savings of several hundred dollars per year in breakfast and lunch costs.

“At KND that is part of the reason the universal free breakfast program is higher than normal free and reduced numbers,” said Klenow. “Schools also receive the federal reimbursement for the meals and an additional federal school funding based on how many have applied or qualified.”

What both food service directors stressed is the way their pay systems are set up, no one knows the difference if someone is a full pay or free and reduced lunch student. That is why they encourage everyone to go online and take the time to see if they qualify.

“It is a confidential program and the only ones who know that your child is receiving the benefits are a few people on the nutrition staff,” said Klenow. “Children receiving the free and reduced meals are not identified to other students or adults in any way.”

Carlson agreed that the system is very confidential.

“Most schools run a point of service system where they put their student identification in and then go right through the line the same as the ones paying for their lunch,” said Carlson. “No one knows what system they are on. A lot of parents that pay full lunch do the payment online so no money actually exchanges hands in the lunch room.”

Klenow said through his three districts that many families are seeing their finances are tighter and the school meal program is open to help them in that area. At Kaleva Norman Dickson last year 68 percent of the K-12 grade students qualify for free and reduced lunch while Bear Lake had 54 percent and Onekama was at 52 percent. Carlson said for MAPS last year it was over 50 percent and the middle/high school was not at 50 percent.

“There are still always parents that don’t apply and I can’t stress enough how important is to take advantage of this program,” said Klenow. “There is no reason why you shouldn’t fill this out. Even if there is a short term work layoff of the parents, you can qualify.”