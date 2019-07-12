WSCC board to consider water project bids

SCOTTVILLE — Members of the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will be meeting in regular session at 4 p.m. on Monday at the John M. Eaton board room of the board and administrative building.

One of the topics WSCC president Scott Ward is expected to bring before the board is consideration of bids for a project that will connect the campus to the City of Ludington’s water supply.

That project began July 2018 when college officials received approval from the board of trustees to proceed with the engineering and architectural firm of Fleis & Vandenbrink to design and provide construction engineering service for a water main and tower. The project will have two components to it and request for proposals were put out by the college for that work.

Trustees will consider accepting the bid of $1,796,907 from Hallack Contracting from Hart on Monday for the water main extension to the college from the City of Ludington. Six bids were received with the Hallack bid being the low one.

The second portion of the contract was to consider the bid from Caldwell Tanks Louisville, Ky., for the construction of a 50,000 gallon water tank. This was also the low bid of three that were received by the college.

Board of trustee/administrative committee chair James Jensen will also present to the rest of the board the quarterly investment report that was reviewed by his committee. No action is required by the board, but the review is required by board policy.

WSCC dean of student services Chad Inabinet is scheduled to present the board the summer graduation list for review and approval. Five students have completed their studies and met all their requirements to graduate.

WSCC vice president of academics and student services Dr. Mark Kinney will present his monthly academic report to the board. This month it will focus on the first year seminar.

Trustee chairman Bruce Smith and Ward will combine to fill the board in on the activities going on with the Michigan Community College Association. Each month they inform the other board members on the activities that the MCCA does in following the Michigan Legislature.

Under the unfinished business portion of the agenda, consideration will be given to the second reading of the Board Policies 2009 Tuition and Fee Grants and policy 6058 senior citizen tuition grants.

Board members will also look at approving the June financial statements that will be presented by Jensen. The board administrative committee reviewed them at their July 10 meeting. They call for $705,727 in general fund expenditures and $60,438 in Auxiliary Fund expenditures.