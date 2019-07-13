MHS CLASS OF 1961 REUNION

The Manistee High School Class of 1961 met at The Bungalow on July 3 for their annual reunion luncheon. Twenty-one classmates attended from Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee and Florida, and various places in Michigan enjoyed being together as a class and as friends.

(From left to right, first row): Carol Stepka Catlow, Joan Adamski Turbyville and Nancy Jacobs Whitney; (From left to right, second row): Joanne Hallock Cotugno, Charlotte Wieda Halsey and Karen Sundbeck Kolk. Jim Batzer, Wendell Brooks, Celia Lumley Neitzke, Penny Tageson Ozdych, Dave Miehlke, and Becky Fauble Dinsen; (From left to right, third row): Al Verheek, Tom McAdam, Ed Palsrok, Denny Krusniak, Phil Adamski, Pat Hoxie, Virgil Baker and Jack Dinsen. (Not Pictured): Jim Knight.