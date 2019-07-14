2019 Bear Lake days a huge success

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake is a community centered around the importance of family and friends.

Nothing shows that spirit more than the annual Bear Lake Days celebration that took place this weekend. For some it was the opportunity to return to the small hometown where they grew up and made so many happy memories. For others it was the chance to celebrate what they love so much about their “adopted home,” that they have returned to for so many years during Bear Lake Days.

And for others, like long time residents Larry and Joyce Reed and Bernard “Bud” Ware, who were the 2019 co-grand marshals it was the opportunity to be given a well deserved round of applause and pat on the back for their many years of being part of the special little community located on Bear Lake.

Whatever the reason people had for attending Bear Lake Days this weekend, the one thing they all had in common was it proved to be a celebration second to none in terms of having fun. Thousands came into the community over the weekend to take part in a wide variety of activities that offered something for everyone.

Bear Lake Committee member Amanda Harthun said a remark left on the “Love Bear Lake” Facebook page really summed things up.

“It said ‘Bear Lake volunteers knocked Bear Lake Days out of the park and today has been like a Hallmark movie and Walt Disney couldn’t have coordinated a better event,’” said Harthun. “That was a nice comment at the end of the day that gave us committee members an energy push to the end.”

Another sign of a great event is everyone wants to be a part of it.

“Committee members had a lot of people come up to us during the day and say ‘how can we be a part of this?” said Harthun.

Fellow committee member Kris Buckner said even Mother Nature cooperated and delivered a beautiful day that allowed everyone to enjoy the many events.

“We had a lot of positive feedback and there were lots of people in town,” said Buckner. “Mother Nature was definitely on our side. There is a lot of people who come back every year because they plan their vacation around Bear Lake Days. But we did have some first time visitors who are looking forward to next year.”

What made the committee members happy was the fact that all the events were well attended.

“I don’t think there was one event that lacked in attendance,” said Buckner. “It started right out on Friday night with the horse pull that had more attendance than last year as we went from six to eight pullers this year. The horse pullers were thrilled with how they were treated and how the grounds were treated by Correct Compression.”

Harthun said pullers were calling Ben Reed, who is president of the Draft Horse organization, and saying how happy they were with the event, and we had some from as far away as Grand Rapids. They were telling others that didn’t come that they missed out, so they expect it to continue to grow.

“We had competitors like 84-year-old Larry Reed who has pulled since he was 16 years old right on down to Susan Zinker who tried it for the first time and had a blast,” said Harthun. “So we had everything from someone who has been doing it all their life right on down to a rookie.”

Friday night got everything going in high gear with the Kid’s Fishing contest, Pig Roast and a horse pull. The evening capped off with a boat parade on Bear Lake. That was just a prelude of outstanding events that were to follow.

Saturday proved to be the big day of events starting very early in the morning with the 5K run/walk and the Pancake Breakfast. From there the activities just kept coming throughout the day. Events like the car show, the arts and crafts booth, kids activities and Lumberjack show drew in lots of people to enjoy.

Feedback also came in about the new barricades they used this year, which were a nice addition. A woman from Ludington said that the appearance of Bear Lake Days never looked so good with the addition of the stylish barricades and layout.

Harthun said they do have some people who travel a long distance to put on events at Bear Lake Days.

“Our chainsaw artist (Adams Chainsaw Art & Sawmill) came from Missouri for the second year and he wants to come back,” said Harthun. “Our lumberjacks came from Mio and they travel all over the United States doing shows and they cut back on shows this year, but kept our day on the calendar because they love Bear Lake and are amazed at what our little community can do.”

When people got hungry there was plenty of things to choose from at the food court that was set up right in the middle near all of the events. Many took advantage of it along with the picnic tables that were conveniently set up to allow a whole family the chance to eat together.

An appearance was also made by the world famous Scottville Clown Band early Saturday evening prior to the parade at the Blarney Castle Warehouse Parking Lot. Their lively brand of music got everyone tapping their toes in preparation for the two big events which were the parade through the heart of town and the fireworks over the lake.

Committee members said they got positive feedback on the fire works with comments being made that they were the best ever capping off another great event.