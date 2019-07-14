6 Bobcats receive postseason recognition

Brethren soccer had an up-and-down season. Many of the ups were a result of the efforts of the six Bobcats who earned postseason recognition following Brethren’s 2019 campaign.

Megan Cordes led the Bobcats with 11 goals and finished second in keeper saves. She was named first-team All-Northwest Michigan Soccer League and received all-district and All-West Michigan D League honors.

“Megan is a very flexible player,” said Brethren head coach Krystal Magee. “Her knowledge of the sport is very high and her athleticism is very prominent. She kind of went where we needed her, when we needed her. I primarily like to use Megan as a forward. She’s kind of our power forward. She’s quick and able to move the ball down the field. … When Megan wasn’t on the front line, I was typically putting her in the goal where she was very successful for us as well.

“… She’s a very selfless player,” Magee continued. “She gives everything she has for her teammates, which is a great quality for a player to have.”

Eleni Guenther anchored the Bobcats’ defense and received All-NWMSL honorable mention as well as All-WMDL and all-district recognition.

“Eleni is such a strong asset to our defensive line. She is our sweeper. She is the last man before the goalie. Her speed, knowledge of the game and ability to predict and read where the ball was going to go was a great asset this past season. She was a great leader for the team as far as communication and letting the new girls where they need to be.

“… She just has the speed and quickness — a lot of times players on the other team wouldn’t even see her coming and she would just run up and take the ball away,” Magee continued. “… We were very grateful to have such a knowledgeable and fast player, and just her personality on that back line.”

Gabi Pargeon received All-NWMSL honorable mention and was named All-WMDL.

“Gabi worked the top of the defense,” Magee said. “She never let things get to her. She knew when she needed to be serious, but she was really good at trying to pull players out of the funk they were in, which made her another excellent leader for the team. Her personality allowed her to be able to bring everyone’s mood up and to charge forward even when we were behind.

“Gabi was another great communicator and leader when it came to communicating to the new girls what they needed to do and when they needed to do it,” Magee continued. “She was good at moving the ball forward to our forwards to give them opportunities to score. We were very grateful to have her on the top of our D to move that ball up.”

Olivia Hejl was named to the All-NWMSL All Academic team and received All-WMDL honors.

“Olivia was another one of our power forwards,” Magee said. “She was really good at working the left side and bringing down the ball. She was third this year in goals scored with three. She’s another person who I could put wherever I needed her. She was very flexible on that front line. She was good at feeding the ball to the middle and getting it to Megan and had quite a few assists this year.”

Lauren Guenthardt was named All-WMDL for her efforts as Brethren’s keeper.

“Lauren was new to our team this year as a goalie and she did an amazing job,” Magee said. “Due to health reasons, we had to pull her from the goal, but she is really good at communicating on that back line — letting the girls know when she can and cannot see and letting them know where holes on the field are so they can fill them.

“She had 106 keeper saves in seven games,” Magee continued. “She has really strong hands and with her speed in the goal, other teams really noticed her and other coaches were definitely talking about her.”

Federica Pedrotti earned All-WMDL recognition as the Bobcats’ midfielder.

“Federica was one of our foreign exchange students this year,” Magee said. “Her knowledge of the game was probably the best our team has seen in a while. She could predict where and what was going to happen next. … Oftentimes you would see Federica running up and down the field, which is her job as a midfielder. She was a very strong midfielder and she definitely helped on both the defensive and offensive ends.”