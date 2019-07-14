Filer Township receives award for quality water

FILER TWP. — The Michigan Rural Water Association selected Filer Township as a municipality with one of the best tasting water in the state in a 2019 contest.

Recently, township officials received the award at a Filer Township Board meeting. Brian Minor, of Michigan Rural Water Association, presented the award.

Municipalities from all over the state of Michigan take water samples to the annual MRWA conference, which was held in Traverse City this year, and enter the samples in a “taste-off.”

The contest promotes water quality in municipalities statewide, as part of the national “Quality on Tap” campaign that focuses on safe drinking water and the expertise of technical professionals who ensure water quality.