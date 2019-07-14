Kaleva Days to take place July 19-21

KALEVA — Everyone knows that people from the Village of Kaleva enjoy proudly proclaiming their Finnish heritage.

On July 19-21 that heritage will be on full display during the 2019 Kaleva Days celebration. This family event will have something for all ages to enjoy and

organizers are inviting everyone to come and join in the fun.

Many people camp at the Roadside Park in Kaleva for all three days and on July 19 there will be plenty of set up taking place at that location. However, it is the following day on July 20 when most of the events take place.

Kim Somsel and the committee has put together a schedule that features many of the longtime favorite events like the Benzie/Manistee Snowbirds Swap meet that takes place early Saturday morning and runs into the afternoon. People get to view vintage snowmobiles and there is plenty of parts and items up to be swapped. Anyone who enjoys snowmobiling will not want to miss this event.

“It is getting larger every year and everyone just loves it,” said Somsel. “I think it is really going to be big this year.”.

A lot of the events begin early Saturday morning in the park like the Co-Ed Rock and Roll Softball Tournament that starts at 8:30 a.m. at the softball field behind the park.

“We are trying to do something fun with that,” said Somsel. “They wanted to theme it this year with a Rock and Roll one, so they are trying to get everyone to dress up in that theme as they play.”

The Arts and Crafts Show starts at 9 a.m. in the park as does the car show, but this year it will be held in downtown Kaleva. The car show always features many classic and unique models of vehicles.

One of the first of many events for the kids during the day begins at 11 a.m. in the park with the holding of the Kids Pie Eating Contest. The adults get their chance at 1 p.m. to dive into eating some good tasting pies as fast as they can.

“They really get into the pie eating contest and I am excited to see how it comes out,” said Somsel. “We got the pies donated this year from Sara Lee in Traverse City and depending upon how many show up we are going to do an adult male and female, a teenage group and one for the kids.”

From noon until 3 p.m. there will be plenty of other kid’s games for children age 1 to 16 years of age in the park.

There are lots of prizes for the competitors and everyone comes away a winner. Pony rides will also be available for the kids from noon to 4 p.m. in the park by Kay Miller.

The park will also feature a Chicken Squat Game where people will purchase squares with hopes of winning a cash prize.

“There is a board on the ground in a caged-in area with squares numbered 1-49 that people purchase,” said Somsel. “A chicken is put in there and you kind of watch it until it poops on a number. The person who bought that number gets half the money raised with the other half going back to Kaleva Days. Last time it brought in $300, so we are going to do it again this year.”

Another longtime fun event taking place at 2 p.m. will be the Finnish Wife Carrying Contest at 2 p.m. in the park. It is like a dash race over a short distance, only the guys will be carrying the girls as they race. There will be prizes for the couples that finish in first and second place.

Some of the history of Kaleva will also be on display from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Bottle House Museum (14551 Wuoksi Ave.) and at the Kaleva Train Depot (Walta Street).

There will be several silent auctions going on in the park including the Sportsman’s Club Silent Quilt Auction and a 50/50 raffle.

“We got quite a few donations for the silent auction from the Little River Casino Resort, golf outings, some nice gift baskets, so there is a lot of nice things,” said Somsel.

Registration for the Euchre Tournament at the Kaleva Tavern begins at 4:30 p.m. with play starting at 5 p.m. That will also be the location of the annual Kaleva Class Reunion that also starts at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s big day of events concludes at dusk with fireworks at the park.

“I am excited that we get to do the fireworks this year,” said Somsel. “I contacted them in time to get the contract signed, so it is going to be a lot of fun.”

Sunday morning a church service will be held in the park with music, but the time has not yet been released. The Kaleva Days Parade will take place this year at 2 p.m. on Sunday and follow its usual route of ending up at the park.

“Even though we are a small town a lot of people always to come to watch the parade as they throw a lot of candy out to the kids,” said Somsel. “We are looking for a good overall time this weekend with lots of family fun.”