Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

MECCA golf tourney

The date set for the 18th annual MECCA (Manistee Economic Council and Chamber Alliance) golf outing is scheduled for August 4 at Bear Lake County Highlands.

Plans call for a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The Bear Lake Lions Club will prepare a steak-fry dinner at the clubhouse scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Golf awards and lots of prizes will follow dinner.

60 YEARS AGO

Konopa named to Savings Bank post

It is announced by Chelesa Foy, president of the Manistee County Savings Bank, that at a recent board of directors meeting, John F. Konopa was named as a director to fill the place vacated by the death of Ray C. Bradford.

80 YEARS AGO

May abandon city market

The city farmer’s market will either be discontinued or moved to a new location “within a week or two”, it was revealed today. The market, which was originally slated to be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Manistee for Manistee and Mason County farmers, got underway at the city parking lot last Saturday. It was said that the market may be discontinued unless is is better attended by farmers. During the first three days it was held it contained but five vendors on each day.

Water reading

Reading for water temperature at Fifth Avenue Beach this morning was 70. Air temperature at the beach was 78. Inasmuch as a north wind is blowing today the estimated reading for First Street Beach is 65. The air temperature would be the same as Fifth Avenue Beach.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum