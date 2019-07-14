Manistee Catholic Central names new principal

MANISTEE — When students at Manistee Catholic Central return for the 2019-20 school year they will be greeted on their first day of classes by new principal Jeremie Solak.

Solak comes to MCC from the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. The university is one of America’s premier Catholic institutions and during his time there, Solak served as an English professor and Catholic Studies Fellow.

The new Manistee Catholic Central principal looks forward to his new position in Manistee.

“I am honored and humbled to become principal of MCC and to be a steward of the Saber community rooted in Christ and growing in Manistee,” said Solak. “As we are newly in community together, I ask our God to bless us and the work of our hands, so that our families and neighbors may flourish. Let us sharpen one another by Saber excellence in sapience, ability, beauty, responsibility and endurance to run this life’s race well and winsomely.”

Solak and his wife, Celeste, have seven children who they say “love Jesus, the Catholic faith and outdoors.” They are native Michiganders as Jeremie’s great-great grandparents, great grandparents and grandparents all lived at one time in Wexford County.

Celeste is a passionate homeschooling mother since 2008. She previously was assistant dean of student affairs at a Catholic college where her main job was planning and event organizing. She is excited to volunteer at the school and the Solak children are excited about expanding their homeschooling experience with opportunities and new friendships at Manistee Catholic Central.

When talking about the Solaks, Catholic philosopher, author and speaker Dr. Ronda Chervin, who was a student of Dietrich Von Hildebrand, said the following:

“I have known Jeremie Solak for many years. He is one of the best students I ever taught in terms of scholarship and creativity. When I met Celeste, I was greatly impressed by her motherly personality and spirituality. I think with their background they are ideal for working to bring about this needed revitalization of Catholic schools at all levels.”

Manistee Catholic Central’s new principal also brings more than 20 years of experience in K-12 and higher education as a dean of integrated humanities dual enrollment program, curriculum chair, professor and teacher and Catholic school professional development consultant. His teaching background includes rhetoric and composition, literature, history, art history and philosophy.

Solak also is associate editor for “Studia Gilsoniana: A Journal of Classical Philosophy.” He also has edited “Catholic Realism: A Framework for the Refutation of Atheism and the Evangelism of Atheists.” He also has lived in Spain and Poland.