MAPS summer campus improvement projects moving forward

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Public Schools has made improvements over the past several years that weren’t always visible to someone just passing by the outside of their buildings .

Honeywell programs made it possible for upgrades in heating and cooling, lighting and roofs in several of their buildings. However, due to the location of where that work took place in their buildings, not a lot of people noticed the improvements. This year that has changed as the district is using general fund money to make more than $210,000 of improvements.

MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman said it is a busy summer in that perspective. He added that something people will notice when school opens in September is some nice shiny floors on the Manistee Middle/High School and Kennedy Elementary gyms.

“They are being sanded right down to the wood with new paint being put down and a top covering,” said Stoneman.

MAPS business manager Howard Vaas said the Kennedy project is costing $13,000 to do, while the larger surface at Manistee Middel High School will cost $29,300.

“The work on those floors is something that has been in the works from months dating back to this past January,” said Vaas. “Cedar Creek Flooring of Delton, Michigan, is doing the work.”

Stoneman pointed out sometimes people forget that the middle/high school building is closing in on 20 years of service to the community. With all that usage it was time for an upgrade.

“It’s the very first time that it has been done on the middle/high school building since it was installed, and I know it is a number of years since the Kennedy gym floor was done,” said Stoneman. “Those floors are utilized a lot by the school and the community. It is important for us to get these items on a regular maintenance schedule for 10 or 15 years until a time will come when we have to do this again.”

Stoneman said by doing the sanding process and painting it also preserves the longevity of the floor.

Another project that took place this summer was the placing of a storage building for the new Manistee Community Track. T

he track was constructed with private fundraising, school timber sales and the sale of the former Kennedy Elementary building in Parkdale.

What also went into that project was the purchase of equipment for track meets and this storage building will protect that equipment.

“The majority of that equipment was purchased through fundraising, so we want to respect and take care of the equipment the community gifted us,” said Stoneman. “We purchased that shed locally and now our track equipment is stored there where it is protected from the elements.”

Vaas said when the shed was put in place it was done so by Zupin Crane by lifting it over the fence. He said some people incorrectly thought the reason they used a Crane was because they purchased a building too big to fit through the fence gate.

“It is just a little larger than the gate opening, but even if it wasn’t, we still would have used a crane because we didn’t want to take the chance of any large vehicle driving on and damaging that new track surface,” said Vaas.

Stoneman said the track infield and Chippewa Field that is used by the football and soccer teams also received $10,000 worth of improvements this summer.

“We got an expert out of Grand Rapids who works on athletic fields and he aerated, top dressed and re-seeded our football field and inside the track to make sure we have a great and safe playing surface for our kids,” said Stoneman. “He is helping us with a regular maintenance schedule for fertilizing and watering.”

There also is the regular summer cleaning and maintenance to all the buildings in the district. The Madison building which is still used for preschool and rented out to Great Lakes Virtual Academy also had some additional security cameras installed, roof repairs and exterior paint.

Another project that is expected to add more security to the entrance of the Manistee Middle/High School entrance is a $150,000 general fund financed project. People will no longer be able to enter directly into the Commons area when the project is completed and will pass instead just through that first line of doors.

“It will add much more security and besides the main doors of that building this summer we have been able to install sensors so we will be notified when the doors are opened and that is another level of security that we are happy to get done this summer,” said Stoneman. “This fall we will be working on getting bids for the entryway reconfiguration.”

People will still have to be buzzed into the foyer between the two doors and there is a going to be an entry into the main office.

Everyone coming in during school hours will enter and go directly to the school office and not into the commons area. There then will be another buzzer needed to make it into the commons area from the office.