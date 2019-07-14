Saints sweep Starz on the road

RIVERDALE — The Manistee Saints took it to the struggling Mid Michigan Starz in a four-game Great Lakes United Baseball League series this weekend, winning 3-2 and 14-7 on Saturday while winning winning 13-1 and 16-0 Sunday in two games shortened by the mercy rule.

“Any time you are on the right side of a sweep, it’s good stuff,” said Manistee manager Tyrone Collins. “We hit the ball really well all weekend. Our pitchers did well. Overall, it was just a tremendous effort by our team. To be fair to their team, they’re definitely a young, inexperienced team and we sort of knew that coming in.”

The Saints (16-5) trailed by a run heading into the final inning of Saturday’s opener. Logan Briggs drove in Martin Foley with a sacrifice fly to tie things up and Roddy MacNeil scored the deciding run on a wild pitch.

Recent Brethren graduate Jake Riggs pitched for the Starz (2-15) in Game 1, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out six in seven innings. Riggs also went 1-for-3 at the plate.

“Jake Riggs came in and pitched for those guys,” Collins said. “He throws the ball pretty hard and we couldn’t seem to hit him — I’m not really sure why. It was really the difference in the game. We just weren’t hitting him.

“But then the seventh inning came around and we did what we do,” he continued. “We never give up and we went out there and put a couple things together and got it done.”

Devin Sempert hit 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Lucas Richardson was 1-for-3 with a double, MacNeil hit 2-for-4 and Briggs recorded an RBI.

Kyle Gorski was on the bump for Manistee, allowing five hits and two earned while striking out nine and walking two in six innings of work. Cam Fewless threw an inning of relief, allowing no hits, walks or runs.

“Fewless came in (Saturday) in both games and shut the team down which was good to see from him,” Collins said. He’s been struggling with command, but in his last couple outings he’s really been turning it around, so that’s a big positive.”

The Saints jumped out to an early lead in Game 2, but a four-run fifth inning by the Starz pulled them within a run. That would be as close as they would get, however, as Manistee scored a run in the sixth and five more in the seventh when Nick Brzezinski hit a three-run home run and Alex Strickland followed it up with a solo shot — his second of the contest.

Brzezinski and Strickland both had an outstanding weekend at the plate.

“Those guys were on a mission,” Collins said. “(Mid Michigan’s) pitching staff was throwing the ball over the plate pretty well for us at the right speed. There was not a lot of movement on it and those guys were licking their chops all weekend and just crushing the ball.”

Strickland finished 3-for-5 with a triple, two home runs and two RBIs, Brzezinski hit 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs and Austin Harper hit 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Kirk Myers was Manistee’s starting hurler, allowing 10 hits, seven runs and four earned while walking one and striking out six in five innings. Fewless pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits, walks or runs.

“I was happy (with the pitching),” Collins said. “We maybe got a little bit sloppy with the pitching (Saturday). Kirk Myers was just cruising right along and nothing really against him, but his arm just sort of tightened up for a few minutes.

“When his arm tightened up, all of a sudden his ball was flat and they took advantage of it — which was really good for them,” Collins continued. “We got Kirk out of there — I didn’t realize his arm had tightened up until a little too late.”

The Saints held a 5-0 lead in Sunday’s opener before scoring six runs in the third inning to all but put the game out of reach and the game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

MacNeil hit 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, Strickland finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Briggs batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Brzezinski went 3-for-4.

Ty Sobczak toed the rubber for Manistee, allowing six hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out seven in five innings of work.

The Saints’ Sunday domination continued in the final game of the series and the game was stopped after three innings via the mercy rule.

Levi Irish pitched for Manistee, allowing just one hit while striking out four in three innings.

“Levi pitched really well,” Collins said. “He struggled a little bit last week in that one inning, but he came out (Sunday) and was his normal self. It was only three innings against a young team, but he filled up the zone really well.

“I think it was his first time out without any walks at all, so that’s very good for him, too.”

Brzezinski finished 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, Strickland batted 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Harper went 1-for-2 with four RBIs and Briggs hit 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Manistee hosts the Starz at Rietz Park Saturday and Sunday for another four-game league series.