The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week July 11 through July 17, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Fire of undetermined origin last night totally destroyed the shingle mill of the Louis Sands Salt & Lumber company. The loss at present cannot be computed, but it was stated this morning by Richard W. Smith, president of the concern, that the mill could not be replaced for less than $50,000.

“No insurance was carried as the company has its own insurance to protect the property. The mill today is a mass of ruins and will probably never be rebuilt. Heroic work on the part of the local fire department and volunteers confined the conflagration to themill itself.

“This was the first fire of any consequence since the burning of the Briny Inn. Though very spectacular the fire was not a calamity and the loss of the mill will not be generally felt by the city of Manistee. It has not been in operation for the past two years, and as a result no men are thrown out of employment.

“The loss, however, is keenly felt by the Sands company, as it was a valuable addition to the plant. Since closing it has been kept in repairs and perfect running order in hopes of resuming operations again. The fact that it has been idle makes the cause of the fire a mystery, but the opinion of the mill officials is that a spark from one of the other mill smokestacks caught in some of the dry wood.

“WASHINGTON, July 11.–The Big Five meat packers will soon exercise a powerful domination over the nation’s food supply and the international control of meat products unless congress takes immediate steps to forestall these sims, the federal trade commission today reported to President Wilson.

“The commission named the ‘Big Five’ as ‘Armour, Morris, Swift, Wilson and Cudahy.’

“The commission claims the packers are fast obtaining domination by manufacturing or dealing in 775 commodities, largely products, and by gaining control of 762 other companies, many of which are public utilities corporations.

“The ‘Big Five’ wields a controlling interest in 574 companies, a minority interest in 95 others, and an undetermined interest in 93, the report said.

“CHICAGO, July 11.–Commenting on the report of the federal trade commission…Louis F. Swift, president of Swift & Co., said it was ‘merely an attack on large and small successful business organizations.’

“Coincidentally, within the same hour that the Louis Sands shingle mill was consumed by fire last night, the large [railroad] bridge across the Sauble river, about 15 miles east of Manistee…was burned to its base. Farmers living in the vicinity said it was due to forest fires which had been raging for the past few days.

“The farmers state that they have been suffering intensely from the drought.

“Fire, the cause of which is unknown, destroyed the Arcadia canning company factory at 1 o’clock this morning. Herman Hoffman, the owner of the factory, believes it started at the rear of the boiler house. The building was partially covered by insurance. Over $30,000 was lost in the conflagration. [The factory] did a flourishing business before its destruction.

“The more they investigate the higher goes the cost of everything.

“Italy is putting food profiteers in jail. Wouldn’t be a bad idea for us to do as the Romans do.

“A Chicago dispatch predicts a 25 per cent increase in the cost of food. Food is something that can go up in any kind of weather.

“An alarm turned in at 5:50 this morning from Box 27 summoned the fire department to the Noud planing mill, where hot ashes against one of the buildings had started a blaze. Water pouring from the sprinkling system in the building prevented the flames from spreading. The damage is estimated at $25.

“If a man works hard enough to make all the spending money he wants he doesn’t have any time to spend it.

“Within the next sixty days, the Michigan officials of the American Legion hope to gather within the ranks every returned soldier, sailor, and marine who served in the great war. Whether abroad or in this country.

“The Legion, with its non-partisan, non-political creed, is committed only to the support, advancement and development of patriotism–Americanism.

“Temporary charter for a Manistee post of the American Legionhas been received. Because of the fact that early application for a charter was made, Manistee has received number 10 for its post.

“A number of Manistee residents have expressed themselves as favoring the campaign that is being launched in certain parts of the country for the purpose of securing six months pay for all men who have been discharged from the army, navy or marine corps. There is no doubt that a number will eagerly promote the campaign locally when the proper time arrives.

“Investigation has shown that most men have left the service either without funds or in debt. The expense of acquiring civilian clothing has added to the deficits of many. In certain cities appreciative citizens have been quoted as saying that six months additional pay is none too great recognition of what the men have done. A number of Manistee people have expressed themselves as being heartily in accord with the suggestion.

“What a lot of public speakers need is better terminal facilities.

“The higher civilization invents machines to do its work, and then invents pills to preserve its health.

“The reason the office holder loses sight of the ideals of mere citizens is his propensity to develop I trouble.

“Another sad evidence of the lack of spirituality of the age is the fact that most of us would much rather look at the pictures of Los Angeles bathing girls than those of Ohio suffragettes.

“Manistee’s reputation for doing things with great ceremony is going to be given greater emphasis tomorrow.

“At 3 o’clock in the afternoon, the Northern No, 34, constructed at the Manistee Shipbuilding plant, will be launched. When this craft leaves the ways, the largest barge built on rh Michigan shore of Lake Michigan will enter the water.

“The event is undoubtedly one of the most important in the history of Manistee. The fact is appreciated and arrangements have been made to make it a memorable one.

“PARIS, July 14.–France swept aside the accumulation of half a century’s bitterness and woe today with the greatest celebration in history–a Victory parade.

“It was the day France has awaited since the crushing defeat by the Prussians in 1870, and she made the most of it. The city was a riot of color when 25,000 allied veterans began the march…

“The first soldiers to pass under the Arch of Triumph were two legless Poilus, conveyed in a wheel chair by two other French soldiers, each of whom had lost an arm. They were followed by thousands of mutilated men who later were stationed opposite President Poincare at the reviewing stand.

“Great Britain’s mammoth trans-Atlantic air pioneer, the dirigible R-34 arrived at the air station at 6:56 o’clock Greenwich time, completing her round trip from the British isles to the United States and return.

“Trustees of the First Methodist Episcopal church have been granted an option by Mrs. T. J. Ramsdell to purchase the property at the corner of First and Maple streets, namely the Ramsdell theater building.

“It is the plan of the church to ascertain the sentiment of the city in general with regard to a co-operative program of community service on broad constructive lines.

“The base of all sound political economy is a regular job for everybody–and everybody on the job.

“What with wireless telegraphy, and airships crossing the ocean in a few hours, the world is growing very small indeed.

“Copper boilers are now in big demand in stores where they are sold. And can you guess why? So many folks are making their own 9 per cent beer.

“History was made in local marine circles yesterday afternoon, when the great barge NORTHERN NO. 34 was successfully launched at the Manistee Shipbuilding company’s plant with befitting ceremonies.

“There is some talk in Washington of an investigation of something or other.

“The report for June of Health Officer Homer Ramsdell shows 13 births and nine deaths. Three communicable diseases were found during this period, all being tuberculosis. Otherwise, the general health of the city is good.

“That the best and finest looking small newspaper force in the country can eat, dance and be merry as earnestly and enthusiastically as they got out the peace edition which was the sensation of newspaper circles on July 3, was proven to the satisfaction of all concerned at the party given last evening in Masonic temple by Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Musselwhite, with some 40 of the staff and their men or lady friends as guests.

“The society editor would list it as a ‘delightful function.’ The city editor would classify it as a ‘frabjous affair;’ the cub–beg pardon–junior reporter, says it was a ‘razmataz occasion.’ And all who were privileged to be present concur in all descriptions. It was all of them combined in one, and a memorable happening in the annals of The News-Advocate family.

“Halls, parlor, ballroom and dining room of the handsome temple were gorgeously decorated for the occasion, the color motif for the upstairs rooms being in flaming red poppies and fresh-cut red and white hollyhocks; the dining room floral embellishment was in pink and white, worked out in effective combinations of rambler roses and Shasta daisies. Neighboring forests and swamps were denuded of much of their verdure to furnish the requisite green backgrounds for the floral effects. Red candles were used in the reception halls and pink candles in the dining room. The News-Advocate’s service flag and ‘Returned Soldiers’ flags were draped in the dining room, while the large 15-foot Old Glory was taken down from the office flagstaff to adorn the wall of the temple hall.

“Announcement was made today by Manager F. Y. Rice of the Manistee Tannery of the Michigan Tanning and Extract company, of a 10 percent increase in salary to employes dating from July 1, authorized by the officials of the concern at Petoskey.

“The boost at the Manistee plant affects 90 employes.

“Beside the increase, the working day was cut to nine hours and the 10 per cent quarterly bonus, which for some time has been a profit-sharing feature of the concern, was ordered continued.

“Something to worry about: The sun nowadays is setting about six minutes earlier than it did onJune 22.

“A record which is of much gratification to this city is shown by a recent school census report. Manistee has not one blind school child between the ages of five to 21 years.”