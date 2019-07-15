PFLAG support groups to meet

MANISTEE — PFLAG Support Groups for families and friends of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community meet each month in Manistee and in Ludington/

The Manistee group will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at the Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second Street, Manistee.

The Ludington group will meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, July 23 at the Ludington Public Library.

They will hold our usual support groups at both meetings.

The public is welcome to share with others on the same journey, sending our message of hope and unconditional love and fostering respect, friendship and justice for our LGBT sisters and brothers.

Can’t make it to a meeting? PFLAG members will meet with you individually at your convenience.

Call 313-670-2613 with questions or for information.