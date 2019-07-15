Three Chips land on All-Conference list

The Manistee girls soccer team laid the foundation of its future this past spring, which certainly looks bright considering the Chippewas’ representation on the All-Lakes 8 Conference list.

A pair of Manistee sophomores — Olivia Smith and Alora Sundbeck — were named to the first and second team, respectively, while senior Nicole Weaver capped a solid prep career with a spot on the second team as well.

Of the seven goals the Chippewas scored in conference play this season, Smith played a role in six.

“She scored three of those goals and assisted on another three, which is huge,” said second-year coach Jaclyn Trahan. “(All-Conference) is voted on by the other coaches in the conference, which is really a testament to how well Olivia played during every single conference game. It was very deserved.

“Olivia controls the middle of the field so well, and is constantly attacking and looking to service the ball off the line or up top,” Trahan added. “I’m really proud of her and so grateful to have her on the team. She’s improved so much from her freshman year, and this only being her sophomore year, we’re really excited to see what she’ll continue to bring to our team.”

Being a fellow sophomore, Sundbeck will join Smith in building upon success this season.

“Alora’s just a solid, aggressive defender,” Trahan said. “ She doesn’t back down from any ball.

“She actually had a concussion early in the season and had to sit out two of our conference games,” she added. “But the first conference game back, she scored a goal to tie the game. Just like Olivia, the fact that she’s only a sophomore and showing all this talent and skill, we’re looking forward to the next two years.”

While Smith and Sundbeck were two of six sophomores on varsity this year, Weaver was one of six seniors who closed their careers with the Chippewas.

“Nicole transitioned into a forward position this year, and her being one of our captains and leaders of the team, it was beneficial to have her up top,” Trahan said. “She did great for us there and two goals in conference play. I was very excited and proud of her to receive the conference award in her last season with us.”