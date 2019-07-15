WSCC approves water construction project bids

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees took action on Monday to accept two bid recommendations that president Scott Ward brought before them to connect the college to the City of Ludington’s water supply and to construct a 50,000 gallon water tank on campus.

Ward told the board that the college has been working on this project for some time.

“The college has been collaborating with the (architectural firm) of Fleis & Vandenbrink and the City of Ludington on the project,” said Ward. “In May of 2019, the project was ready to move forward and Request for Bids (RFB) were issued.”

Both RFBs were issued on May 14, and on June 6 six sealed bids that were received for the water main and three for the water tower were opened. They were reviewed by the college’s evaluation team and Fleis & Vandenbrink before a recommendation was made that Ward brought to the board for consideration.

“The lowest bid for the water main extension came from Hallack Construction of Hart in the amount of $1,796,907 and for the water tower and for the elevated water tank it came from Caldwell Tanks of Louisville, Ky., for $939,000,” said Ward. “The evaluation team also included representatives from Fleis and Vandenbrink and considered each bidder’s costs, their ability to do the work, their references and experience in their selection process.”

The college president said the estimated cost of the project was $3.2 million and the bids came in below that level at $2,735,907.

“Work will begin immediately,” Ward said following the approval. “We expect the work on the water main extension to be completed in September and the water tower construction in the spring of 2020.”

WSCC dean of student services Chad Inabinet presented the board with the names of the students who have completed their study requirements during the summer to graduate and it was approved by the board. Students receiving their diplomas will be Cassandra Holladay (associate arts in liberal arts and sciences), Lisa Kaczmarek (associate degree in general studies), Tashina Powers (associate degree in general studies), Raymond Riley (associate of science in liberal arts and sciences) and Jamie Rosenow (associate of applied arts and sciences in early childhood education).

Under the unfinished business portion of the agenda, the board approved the second reading of the Board Policies 2009 Tuition and Fee Grants and policy 6058 senior citizen tuition grants. Both were minor changes to wording in policies that already exist and they were favorably reviewed by the policy and personnel committee. The vote was unanimous by the board.

Board members also approved the June financial statements that will be presented by Jensen. The board administrative committee reviewed them at their July 10 meeting. They call for $705,727 in general fund expenditures and $60,438 in Auxiliary Fund expenditures.

“These were reviewed by the board administrative committee at is July 10 meeting and a lot of questions were asked and answered,” said committee chair James Jensen.

Board administrative committee members also had the quarterly task of reviewing the college’s investments with various banks within the district. No action was required on this item by the board.