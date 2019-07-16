DNR: Apply for 2019 antlerless deer licenses

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday people can now buy an antlerless deer license application through Aug. 15.

Hunters may apply for one public-land OR one private-land license.

License availability is limited by quotas established for each DMU. Young hunters, 16 and under, can buy antlerless deer licenses over the counter July 15-Aug. 15. Any leftover licenses that remain will go on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Find additional deer hunting information at Michigan.gov/Deer.

When getting your antlerless application, don’t forget to pick up an application or two for the Pure Michigan Hunt to get your shot at elk, bear, antlerless deer, turkey and more.