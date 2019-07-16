‘Doc: An Inspirational Story of an Officer and a Gentleman’ book signing set for July 19

MANISTEE – A combination book signing, ice cream social will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday at the Manistee Senior Center at 457 River St.

The limited edition book, “Doc: Inspirational Stories of an Officer and a Gentleman,” was written by former News Advocate managing editor David L. Barber, and tells the story of his longtime friend, George Wagoner, who passed away last November.

One hundred percent of the sales of the book will be donated to the new Dr. George Frederick and Beverly Jane Wagoner Community Center, in their honor. The book’s design – 170 pages, including eight color photo pages, 14 pages of black and white photos, 23 chapters and more – was done by Jeanne Barber.

“Sitting with Doc and listening to his stories was both pleasing, and painful,” said Barber, who spent nearly 700 hours interviewing his friend, gathering his notes and writing the book. “Doc knew – we all knew – those minutes would be few. We shared a lot of laughs, and a lot of tears.

“Doc meant so much, to so many. He really believed in the potential for this new senior center and he would get so excited talking about what it can, and will become. He was excited the board of directors have laid out such a solid vision – a vision he shared.”

“Doc was such a wonderful man, a true gentleman. I am very excited about this book. It gives us all a glimpse inside the man whose passion inspired the Wagoner Community Center project, ” said Sarah Howard, Executive Director of the Manistee County Council on Aging.

Chapters in the book look back at Doc’s youth, college days, service in the U.S. Navy, career as a medical doctor who delivered more than 6,000 babies, his bond with local veterans, his fight for medical marijuana reform, his faith, and more.

There also are chapters about his final days when he helped those around him accept, and overcome, the subject of death and dying.

“When it came down to it, it was Doc who helped us get through his pain and suffering,” Barber said. “He was there to console us, something he did for everyone around him all his life.”

Several area service and veterans organizations, businesses and private citizens donated funds to support the printing of the book to insure that all sales will benefit the new senior center.

“We are so grateful to those who made the printing of this book possible,” Barber said.

Ice cream for Friday’s event will be provided by House of Flavors of Manistee.