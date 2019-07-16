Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project to hold musical event

MANISTEE — The Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project invites the entire community to a musical event at 5 p.m. on July 21.

One hour of beautiful melodies will be played using the 12-bell chime in the steeple of Guardian Angels Church. Bring lawn chairs and gather in the neighborhood vicinity of 371 Fifth St.

Refreshments will be available at an informational booth. When selecting a seat, please be mindful to avoid sitting in roadways or on private property. The chimes can be easily enjoyed from a radius of several blocks.

For more information, follow the Facebook page at “Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project.”