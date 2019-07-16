KND principal receives highly effective evaluation

BRETHREN — The Kaleva Norman Dickson Board of Education took care of some organizational items when it met this week at the Brethren School Media Center.

Most board of educations now hold two organizational-type meetings with one being held in July, while the other one takes place when new board members are sworn in at the January board meetings.

Items requiring action by the board were the naming of a legal counsel for the upcoming year. The board agreed to go with the Thrun Law Firm again for the 2019-20 school year. Most school districts in the state retain the Thrun Firm as legal counsel.

Board members also selected the depositories of school funds for the upcoming year. Selected to handle those duties were Michigan School Liquid Asset Fund, Fifth Third Bank, Lake-Osceloa State Bank, m-Bank and West Shore Bank.

Superintendent Marlen Cordes also recommended the board retain memberships for the upcoming year in a variety of organizations. They included Northern Michigan Schools Legislative Association ($421), Michigan Association of School Board ($1,700), Michigan Association of School Administrators ($1,085), Michigan Assocation of Secondary Principals ($625), MASB Rural Dues ($50) and West Michigan D League (1,000).

Brethren High School principal Jakob Veith also was given his annual evaluation in a closed session by the board.

“Jake received a highly effective rating,” said Cordes after they emerged from the closed session.

Board members also approved NEOLA Policy which deals with violations of Michigan Code Law 38j0.1507 or referral of pupil for abortion or assisting a pupil in obtaining an abortion: disciplinary policy.

“The ramifications of not accepting that policy are pretty serious for the district,” said Cordes. “We have to make sure we talk to our staff members because there are individual penalties if they violate it.”

Under that policy a district that fails to adopt a policy required under this section within three threes of the 2016 amendments has to forfeit from its total school aid an amount of $100,000. Also under the policy an individual employed by the district who violates the policy is equivalent to not less than 3 percent of that individual’s annual compensation.

The KND board passed the policy on a unanimous vote.

Under the personnel portion of the meeting the board approved the hiring of elementary teacher Melssa Wardie and accepted the resignation of the varsity softball coach Scott Modjeski.

Board members also approved a bid from Griz’s Excavating, Sealing and Striping LLC to seal and stripe the parking lot area at the Brethren School building. It is expected to be completed by the second week of August.

After going into closed session the board approved a letter of agreement with the bus drivers that spoke to their wages.

“We gave everything a flat $1.50 an hour increase across the board,” said Cordes. “Bus drivers are in high demand and we are very happy with the job our drivers are doing. We appreciate them.”