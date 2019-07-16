Library program helps educate children about reptiles

MANISTEE — The look of sheer amazement was unmistakable on the faces of the many children filling the back room at the Armory Youth Project on Tuesday afternoon.

What was creating that amazed look on those young faces was the variety of reptiles that Tim Muxlow from Muxlow Exotics of Brown City (Michigan’s thumb area) was holding in his hands right before their eyes. Muxlow runs a mobile reptile zoo and he visits various locations with the reptiles to educate the public on the role they play in the world.

The popular program was brought to the area by the Manistee County Library. Earlier in the day he put on a similar show at the Bear Lake branch of the Manistee County Library where he held another group of children spellbound with the reptiles he showed them.

Manistee County Library director Deb Greenacre said Tuesday’s program was part of an ongoing summer series for kids.

In the summer we bring some presenters to the library for our summer reading program,” said Greenacre. “We had Tim at our library last year and it went over very well, so we thought why not bring him back. Last year we held it at the library and there was a big crowd, so we thought we would utilize the Armory this time because they had a bigger space to seat more people.”

Muxlow said he likes to stress the educational component about reptiles in his program. He not only allows the children to view the reptiles up close, but teaches them about facts like where they are from, what they eat and how long they live.

“My main focus is to bring awareness to reptiles because there is a lot of misconceptions about them,” said Muxlow, and he then added with a laugh, “And I just love reptiles. Today I plan to show them some lizards, pythons, gators, a tortoise and smaller snakes.”

Muxlow said the hands-on component to his program is what really drives home the educational portion of his program.

“You can talk all day, but I think they get the most out of it at the end when I will have a couple of them out to pet,” he said. “I think that is really where they get to learn about the reptiles.”

It was obvious the children loved that portion of the program, gathering around Muxlow to touch a tortoise of a python and get the opportunity to see what they feel like.

Greenacre said after switching the show to the Armory for the first time they were wondering how people would respond to the new venue. Any fears she may have had were subsided by the large group of children and adults who filled the room to watch Muxlow. It proved to be a great afternoon of entertainment and a chance to learn more about reptiles.