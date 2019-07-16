Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Wage dispute

A dispute over wages between the Stronach Improvement Association and several Stronach-area youths was settled last night, both sides agreeing to a $2 an hour figure. The dispute stemmed from a park cleanup project which took six youths and two supervisors some 300 hours to complete.

Gas supply seems improved

A consumer group says new federal allocation and pricing rules grant windfall profits to gasoline dealers, but an organization of 60,000 service stations claims the regulations don’t help enough. The Energy Department, meanwhile, says more more motorists will benefit than suffer from the changes, which set a uniform ceiling on dealer profit margins of 15.4 cents per gallon, effective Monday.

60 YEARS AGO

Copemish kid prizes

The following are the prize winners in the kiddie parade at the Strawberry Festival: Dorothy, Barbara, and Larry Osborn as nurse, nurse’s aid and doctor, Vicki Jean Thompson and Diane Dinger as a strawberry girls, Allan Dinger as a robot; Louanna Reigner, Sharon Scarbrough and Coleen Ashcraft, Debbie Wolfe as a ballerina, and Marcia Doneth and Jimmy Usher as cowgirl and cowboy.

80 YEARS AGO

Dump fire

At 6:05 p.m. Saturday local firemen received a phone call from the night watchman at the Manistee Salt Co. about a dump fire burning just to the north of the plant. They spent the next three-quarters of an hour extinguishing the blaze. It caused no damage.

Clearing lot for market

City workmen have started clearing the lot at the corner of First and Greenbush streets which will be used for the city market and to provide additional parking space especially during the time when River Street is torn up for the installation of new sewer lines. The city commission at its last meeting made provisions for using the lot by assuming the taxes on the property.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum