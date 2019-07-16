Manistee County American Cancer Society to hold Relay for Life

MANISTEE — The Manistee County American Cancer Society Relay for Life will take place on July 27 at the Manistee High School, running from 2 p.m. until midnight.

This is a family friendly event with activities and fun laps for all including silent auction baskets from 2-9 p.m., face painting by Brethren cheerleaders from 3-8 p.m., massages, a cookie lap, cake walk, jump rope lap, hula hoops and a scavenger hunt.

Luminaries will be available at a cost and on display in memory and in honor of cancer victims and survivors. There will also be an honorary lap “for survivors and caregivers,” as well as an evening memorial ceremony.