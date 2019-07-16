New ‘Outdoorpreneur’ training program, Aug. 2-4

TRAVERSE CITY — The Tawas Point Grill is hosting a new training program for entrepreneurs looking to build outdoor-focused businesses in state parks, on state trails or near waterways.

The Outdoorpreneur program, Aug. 2-4 in Traverse City, will help inspire new, sustainability-minded entrepreneurs to offer services or amenities that will enhance the park visitor experience. Participants will learn from seasoned “outdoorpreneurs” with hands-on experiences and pick up business basics from Davenport University. The deadline to register is July 18.