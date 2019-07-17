Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Bring it on

The Manistee Catholic Central cheerleaders recently attended the USCA All-American Cheerleading Camp held in Traverse City on June 27-30. They were awarded the first place team trophy, as well as 2 first place ribbons, a second, and a fourth-place ribbon. The squad is now eligible to compete in the national Grand Championship directed by the National Cheerleading Association to be held at the Lansing Civic Center on August 23-25. Those on the squad are: Laurie Meduna, Lynn LaPorte, Debbie Kliber, squad captain Cherly Patulski, Heather Dursum and Lisa Hogan.

60 YEARS AGO

Bear Lake property owners unite!

A number of resorters who own property on Bear Lake have indicated an interest in forming a Bear Lake property owners’ organization for the purpose of considering several projects which would ultimately be of benefit to the community as well as those property owners whose property adjoins the lake. In response to the interest which has been evidenced by a number of these property owners, a meeting will be held on July 18 at the Bear Lake school building for the purpose of forming such an organization.

80 YEARS AGO

Open to non-members

Use of the fine 18-hole Manistee golf course was thrown open to local non-club members today after the board of directors of the club decided that play by these persons will be permitted from now on during certain days of the week. The course will be open to these players every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and on Sunday afternoons after 1 p.m. Non-club members will be charged the regular green fees, $1 per day for weeks and $1.50 on Sundays.

