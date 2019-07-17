Ludington Maritime Museum tribute to lighthouse tenders

LUDINGTON –The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press are co-hosting tribute to Sport and the lifesaving work of the lighthouse tenders and ship dogs starting at noon on Friday.

This event begins at noon and the tribute will include a 12:15 p.m. water wreath laying by members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Ludington Station. The waterside event is free and open to the public, and guests are invited to bring their dogs (Dogs must be on a leash). Local baker Cosmic Canine Creations will dish up custom dog treats to canines and Giggles Goodies will serve Sport cookies to kids of all ages at this family-friendly event.

At 1 p.m., activities move inside the museum where Michigan author and retired children’s librarian Pamela Cameron will share Sport’s adventurous story in a book talk for all ages. There will also be children’s activities including a look at how prisms guided ships, lessons in basic nautical knot tying, and Sport coloring pages. A book signing will follow in the museum gift shop.

There is an admission for the event. Children wishing to partake in the indoor activities at 1 p.m. will receive free admission.