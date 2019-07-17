Open house to discuss 2020 US 31 reconstruction in Benzonia

BENZIE COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold an open house meeting on its preliminary plans to reconstruct a section of U.S. 31 in the Village of Benzonia and Benzonia Township, from M-115 to south of the Betsie River.

The meeting is from 4-7 p.m. on July 25 at the Benzonia Township Hall — 1020 Michigan Ave.

Accommodations can be made for people with disabilities. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Call (517) 335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

This planned project scheduled for the 2020 construction season will include removing and replacing the existing roadway, new sidewalks, and safety and drainage improvements.