ONEKAMA — As part of the Onekama Days celebration the Portage Lake Garden Club is hosting a Trinkets and Treasurers Sale from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, inside the Farr Center at 5283 Main St. in Onekama.

Members donate an impressive array of household items, books, toys, collectibles and gardening items. The proceeds benefit the club’s ongoing projects, and is open to the public.