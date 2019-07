MANISTEE — The Manistee Conservation District’s annual well water testing day will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m on Aug. 7. Well water samples will be tested for agricultural nitrates and nitrites.

The event is free to the public, hosted by the Manistee Conservation District and sponsored and funded by the Mighigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). For more information, call the district at (231) 889-9666.