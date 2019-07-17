Woodworker to be showcased at Kaleva Art Gallery

KALEVA — Roger McBride “doesn’t like to be in the limelight” says wife and spokesperson Laura, but this weekend, all eyes will be on his handcrafted artwork.

The Kaleva Art Gallery will feature McBride’s woodworking and lathe art at an open house on Saturday. The artist will be there in person to answer any questions about his work. McBride is expected to bring some tools of his trade to demonstrate his artistic process.

McBride’s art showcase is the latest in an ongoing summer-long series called “Meet the Artist” hosted by the Kaleva Art Gallery.

“Meet the artist is actually something that we did in the first years of the gallery opening, because it brings new people in,” said Cindy Asiala, of the Kaleva Art Gallery cooperative. “Like Roger having a show, we hope his friends, relatives and folks that might not have come before will come because he’s going to be here as a special artist.”

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Kaleva Art Gallery, 14449 Wuoksi Ave., allowing community members to speak with McBride, buy artwork or commission a piece.

“He loves working with the lathe,” said Laura McBride, who is also a member of the Kaleva Art Gallery board.

Roger, a retiree first attended a lathe class while in Florida.

Wood, acrylic and antler materials are Roger’s materials of choice when he crafts a variety of original items including whistles, pens, seam rippers and touchscreen stylus.

The art gallery was formed in 1997 from a student’s cooperative to sell their art and crafts. Since then, the Kaleva Art Gallery has hosted over 100 artists like McBride.

The open house will run opposite of the Kaleva Days celebrations, and Asiala hopes that festival goers will be compelled to interact with McBride.

“With the car show downtown, I think that will help,” Asiala said. “Once people get in here, they are surprised by what we have.”

Local welder, Andy Priest is scheduled for August’s “Meet the Artist” gallery showcase. For more information about the open house, contact the gallery at (231) 362-2749.