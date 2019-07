Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will host a beach service and potluck at 10 a.m. on August 11 at the Lion’s Pavilion at Douglas Park on First Street Beach. Holy Trinity Episcopal welcomes the public to join in on experiencing the special worship event in the midst of God’s creation.

Call (231) 723-2078, email holytrinitynwm@att.net or visit http://www.holytrinityepiscopalofmanistee.org for more information.