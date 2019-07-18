Driver charged in deadly crash appears in 85th District Court

MANISTEE COUNTY — A Bear Lake woman charged with hitting two construction workers, seriously injuring one and killing another in September 2018, appeared in Manistee County’s 85th District Court on Wednesday.

Charlene Myers, 67, is facing two misdemeanors of moving violation causing death and moving violation causing serious impairment of bodily function.

The incident took place along U.S. 31 near Russell Street in a Bear Lake construction zone. Andre Alvesteffer, 20, of Pentwater, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Damon Williamson, 23, of Ludington, sustained critical injuries.

On Wednesday, Myers was set for a pretrial conference in which she appeared in court for the first time. During the conference, Myers’ attorney Mark Quinn requested the court set a plea and sentencing date.

Andre’s family attended the pretrial conference, as well.

Currently, a plea agreement is in the works and Myers will be able to enter a plea and be sentenced on Aug. 21.

A person who is convicted of moving violation causing death or serious impairment of body function — while operating a vehicle upon a highway or other public place — could face the following penalties:

• Moving violation causing death — a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment by up to no more than one year, or a fine of no more than $2,000, or both, if the moving violation was the “proximate” cause of the death;

• Moving violation causing serious impairment of body function — a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 93 days, or a fine of no more than $500, or both; and

• A conviction of moving violation is punishable by a one-year suspension of a driver’s license with no hardship appeal, six points on a driving record, and a $1,000 driver responsibility fee, which must be paid for two years.