Getting back to nature: SWCC field camp a big success

BRETHREN — Youngsters got back to nature this week, as the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club held it’s 25th annual Kid’s Field Camp at their Coates Highway Clubhouse. The event is intended to inform the next generation of Conservationists by introducing children to some of the fun to be had outdoors.

The young campers were treated to a wide variety of outdoor adventures, including a slackline, zipline, swimming, snorkeling and hiking.

“Kids can’t get enough of that creek,” said camp administrator, Rob McMurray. “We ended up extending creek time because it was so hot and the kids were so anxious to cool off. We had snorkeling yesterday so the kids didn’t just splash in the creek but got to see what was actually down there. They saw a number of fish, a lot of crayfish and so forth so they all had stories to tell about the snorkeling.”

According to McMurray, the kids love catching wildlife lurking along the creek’s shoreline.

“Every year they catch snakes and turtles,” McMurray said. “That’s a big kid crowd pleaser. They all hunt for them together — frogs too.”

Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club also prepared daily outdoor-themed presentations to educate and inspire the young campers.

U.S. Forest Service officials met with the kids on Thursday to impress the importance of conservation upon the youngsters.

“(The Forestry Service) was here to show off to the kids what the possibilities are out there. Not only why they’re doing the conservation aspect but to show the kids that’s the kind of future they could possibly choose for themselves,” said McMurray.

Forestry Service officials helped the young campers learn how to identify some of the various flora and fauna which can be found in Northern Michigan woodlands and introduced them to the tools they use to fight wildfires.

Afterwards, Forestry Service officials surprised the children by providing free fishing rods and reels for all 30 campers to take home and enjoy.

“I wish there was more days because there’s just so much fun stuff and activities and its like there’s not enough time for each,” said McMurray. “At the end of my schedule there was still fun stuff on my list that I couldn’t squeeze into my schedule.”

In addition to guest lectures on invasive species, how maple syrup is made, yoga and other topics, McMurray cites untaught life lessons as invaluable to his young campers.

“We have a question each morning, today’s question was what was your favorite thing at camp,” said McMurray. “I think three mentioned meeting new friends as their favorite part of camp. That was a cool response from those kids and an added benefit that comes from camp that we can’t teach. You can’t teach a friendship to unfold, it has to be organic and natural.”

The memories and lessons of Spirit of the Woods brings many former campers back to contribute themselves to the next generation of young conservationists.

“We have a couple other volunteers at camp that have been past campers and aged out and come back to help camp. It’s been great being here for 7 years to kind of see it unfold and see it rotate and see the campers enjoy it and value it so much that they’re willing to come back for part of their summer and help volunteer and give back to the club and give back to the kids who are attending. It’s cool to know that it had that much of an impact on them that they come back and help.”

One returning face is Charlee Schaefer who was recently awarded a grant from the Spirit of the Woods. Schaefer earned her college endowment after writing an essay explaining why conservation and environmental concerns were important to her.

“(Conservation) is important to me because it’s ultimately our future, for our children and grandchildren,” said Schaefer. “If we don’t preserve it now, then there will be nothing left for them.”

Schaefer has gained more from the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club than the grant and credits the organization’s efforts for instilling a conservationist mindset.

“I think it’s really great that they allow kids to make amazing connections with nature and they grow a love for the environment,” said Schaefer.

In addition to the 25th field camp, The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club also celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

According to McMurray, the group started in 1939 as a sportsman’s club. The nearly 100-year-old lodge at the Spirit of the Woods used to be a Civilian Conservation Corps mess hall. The structure was transported to the club’s 43.5 acre just days before it was planned to be demolished.

The group is non-profit, with club dues from nearly 120 members going to benefit free events like the field camp.

“It’s been impressive that we’ve been able to keep it going for 25 years and have the funding to be able to pull it off each year,” said McMurray.

Starting this year, the conservation club will host an additional day camp from July 29 to Aug 1 called “Nature’s Finest.” McMurray says that the group plans to follow up these events with several additional camping excursions for the young outdoor enthusiasts based on their interests.

“We have really expanded camp,” said McMurray.

For more information about Spirit of the Woods Conservation Clubs’ upcoming events, visit @spiritofthewoodsconservationclub on Facebook.