Historian Anderson to speak at Old Kirke Museum

MANISTEE — The Old Kirke Museum located at 405 Walnut St. will present a talk entitled Baseball is a Journey through Life by historian and author Dr. Bill Anderson at 10 a.m. on July 25.

Anderson has written 10 books and many published articles. Five of his books are on baseball and two of his books are on the Civil War.

His first baseball book entitled “The Detroit Tigers: A Pictorial Celebration of the Greatest Players and Moments in Tigers History” is now in its fifth edition and has been in print for over 25 years. It won the Award of Merit given the Historical Society of Michigan.

His book The Glory Years of the Detroit Tigers: 1920-1950 was recognized as the best sports book of the year in both the Midwest and nationally by the Independent Publishers Association.

The forewords of a number of his books about the Tigers have been written by Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell, current Tiger broadcaster Dan Dickerson, former Tiger presidents John McHale, Jr. and Dave Dombrowski, and recently enshrined Hall of Fame member Alan Trammell.

In many ways, Anderson’s life has been intertwined with professional baseball.

This talk is the fourth installment of The OK’s 2019 First Person Stories and Songs series, which are presented free to the public each Thursday morning in July and August. Donations are accepted to help maintain and operate the museum building, the oldest Danish Lutheran Church in America.

In addition to Anderson’s talk, the Museum’s lower exhibit hall will be open so attendees may view “The Old Churches of Manistee” exhibit celebrating the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial and the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas. For more information contact: theoldkirkemuseum@gmail.com