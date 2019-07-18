Looking Back for June 19

20 YEARS AGO

CHOICES receives buggies

CHOICES of Manistee County has been designated the recipient of ten 20-bushel cloth buggies valued at $200 each, from local manufacturer Custom Packaging Systems. The local emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence will use the wheeled buggies at their new resale shop slated to open in August.

40 YEARS AGO

Gas station break-in

A break-in at the Economy Self-Serve gas station on Cleveland Street resulted in the theft of some cigarettes, according to City Police reports. Police said that Jane Krause, manager of the station, discovered the break-in early this morning. The suspects apparently gained entry through a window, police said.

PCA contract settled

Employees and officials of the Packaging Corporation of America’s Filer Mill succeeded in concluding negotiations on a three-year contract, it was announced last night. Terms of the new contract were ratified by the members of Local 12585, United Steelworkers of America at 7:25 p.m. last night.

80 YEARS AGO

Slash made for city economy

The city commission at its meeting last night made another slash in municipal expenses in the interests of economy by deciding, in a 4-3 vote, to discontinue paying telephone bills for city employees. The motion advanced by Commissioner Frank Merritt, applies to whole or part payment of any such bills. The sponsor said that the action would save more than $400 each year.

42 enrollees

Mrs. Gem Carl, director of the local Red Cross, said today 42 enrollees are in the three swimming classes being offered from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. every day at Fifth Avenue Beach.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum