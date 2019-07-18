Manistee County student among MCTI graduates

LANSING – The Michigan Career and Technical Institute (MCTI) – a school that promotes the integration of adults with disabilities into the workplace and society by providing vocational training – will host a graduation ceremony today for 172 students from across the state including Manistee County’s Angel Hamilton who will graduate as a Certified Nursing Assistant

This year’s ceremony will feature distinguished guest speakers who have benefitted from MCTI’s training program as well as two student graduates. The graduation speaker is state Rep. Tommy Brann of Kent County, who has been a member of the Business Advisory Council for MCTI’s culinary arts program and is owner of Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille, which has hired several MCTI students.

MCTI is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Operated by Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS) within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), MCTI provides vocational training in 13 careers. It is the second largest rehabilitation training center in the country.

“MCTI puts Michiganders with disabilities on the road to opportunity by helping them maximize their talents,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Investing in skills training is vitally important to the state’s economy and its residents.”

Students can be enrolled in technical training programs in automotive technology, cabinet making/millwork, certified nurse assistant (CNA), culinary arts, custodial, electronics, graphic communications, grounds maintenance/landscaping, machine technology, office automation, pharmacy services, retail marketing and construction.

“We are proud of the achievements of these students,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “MCTI students demonstrate that providing opportunities to all Michiganders brings positive results – for students who are able to pursue their career interests and for employers who benefit from the skills and work ethic that MCTI graduates bring to the table.”

MCTI also offers health, psychological and social work services, sports and activities, housing, student government and much more. Learn more at www.michigan.gov/MCTI.