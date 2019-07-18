Music duo Suzanne and Jim to perform at White Pine Village

LUDINGTON — Music enthusiasts will want to hear the upbeat performance of the popular singing duo Suzanne and Jim from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 25 at the historic White Pine Village located 1687 S Lakeshore Dr, Ludington.

There performance is guaranteed to set everyone’s hands clapping and feet tapping with their duet singing, sparkling banjo, and lively storytelling. It is a performance that is guaranteed to be enjoyed by people of all age groups.

Their appearance promises to be a real “happening” with songs from their collection of Americana music that has deep grooves in everyone’s musical memory.

Suzanne and Jim are musicians who explore new directions by looking back into the roots of Americana music and lore. The husband and wife team blend their voices and instruments in songs of an earlier time. The stories told by these old songs (and the stories behind the songs) not only relate tales of a bygone era, but open a window into the origins of our modern culture.

For over 20 years, Suzanne and Jim have toured the United States, Canada, and Europe, bringing their special brand of Americana Roots Music to audiences aged 2 to 102.

There is an admission charge with children under the age of five years old being free. Admission includes the Suzanne and Jim concert and admission to Historic White Pine Village, where where visitors will have the opportunity to wander through and enjoy more than 30 buildings/exhibits of pioneer history.