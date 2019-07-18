Trinity Lutheran to hold vacation Bible school

Trinity Lutheran Church will be holding Vacation Bible School for all children ages 3-12 years old from 9 -11:45 a.m. during the week of July 22-26. The theme for this year’s program is Miraculous Mission: Jesus Saves the World which is based on the Bible verse found in John 3:16….”God so loved the world that He sent His only Son, and whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The morning will be filled with music, Bible lessons, Bible challenges, crafts, games, snacks, lots of fun and more. There is no charge but a free will offering will be received for an LCMS Mission project. To pre-register, call the church office at 723-5149.