FEMA open house to reveal Manistee County flood map information

MANISTEE COUNTY — Manistee County residents will have a chance to learn more about flood map information during an open house next month.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host an open house event for Manistee County residents from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Manistee County Emergency Management Office, located at 1525 E. Parkdale Ave.

Lt. Brian Gutowski, emergency management coordinator of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, said this event gives the community a chance to speak with FEMA representatives, review the new maps and learn more about the process.

“These maps can have an impact on a lot of different parts of the community, so we are encouraging community members to attend,” Gutowski said.

During the open house, residents will be able to review a recently completed preliminary flood insurance study (FIS) and its accompanying preliminary flood insurance rate maps (FIRMs).

The FIS and the FIRMS provide base flood information — also known as the 1 percent annual chance event — designate areas that are subject to significant hazards within the county, and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain, according to a press release.

Attendees of the open house will be able to interact with various local, state and federal agencies who will provide the most current information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the process for floodplain mapping within Manistee County.

The FEMA Flood Map Service Center is the official public source for flood hazard information produced in support of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). FEMA flood maps are continually updated, and the newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps will be on display during the event.

“Once the maps become effective they will be used as the basis for flood insurance as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program,” FEMA officials stated in the press release.

FEMA also intends for the documents to be used to assist planning processes and outreach efforts for better resiliency in response to flood and storm events.

Property owners, realtors, lenders and insurance agents are urged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation within their community. Digital files of the preliminary FIRMs and FIS report can be downloaded at www.fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata.

Officials also advised the public to know flood safety and stay up-to-date on the best practices in case of an emergency. While flooding has been a high risk this year due to the long, wet winter and stormy spring, the American Red Cross shared some tips for those in need during times of flooding.

Be prepared

• Pack an emergency kit — include a gallon of water per person, per day for three days for evacuation, and a two week supply for home. Also pack a three-day supply of nonperishable food, a flashlight, battery or hand crank radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, medications, personal hygiene items, cell phone with charger, family and emergency contact information, extra cash, a map of the area and items for babies;

• Make sure everyone in the household knows what to do if a flood watch or warning is issued;

• Get access to NOAA radio broadcasts;

• Keep insurance policies, valuables and other important documents in a safe deposit box or a safe place not likely to be damaged in a flood. Take pictures and keep copies of important documents and files on a flash drive to carry on hand; and

• Do not forget to bring pets — prepare a pet emergency kit for your companion animals.

Before a flood

• Know the difference between a watch and warning. A watch means that a flood or flash flood is possible in your area, while a warning means that flooding/flash flooding is already occurring or will occur soon in your area;

• Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates;

• Be prepared to evacuate quickly if directed and know your routes and destinations. If someone needs to find a shelter they can visit redcross.org/shelter; and

• Check emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply.

During a flood

• Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground. Evacuate if directed. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters;

• Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage;

• Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates;

• Avoid already flooded areas and areas that are subject to sudden flooding such as dips, low spots, canyons, washes, etc. Stay away from rivers, streams, creeks and storm drains;

• Do not attempt to cross flowing streams or water covered roads;

• If caught in a flash flood, try to get to higher ground and stay there. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car; and

• Turn around and find another route if you come upon floodwater, rapidly rising water or barricades.