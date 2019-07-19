Looking Back for June 20

20 YEARS AGO

Osborn in Rhode Island

Over 1,600 scholar athletes and scholar-fine artists representing all 50 states participated in the inaugural United States Scholar-Athlete Games from June 26 through July 2 at the University of Rhode Island and in Newport, Rhode Island, Marie Osborn of Bear Lake represented Michigan in the games. Osborn’s participation in the games was made possible by the contribution of GTECH Corporation.

40 YEARS AGO

A face-lift for Saber Stadium

Seniors from Manistee Catholic Central were busy refurbishing Saber Stadium yesterday. They have been at the job since Monday and expect to be finished today. Those helping out were: Mary Kostecki, Jerry Wosniewski, Janice Miller, Todd Miehlke and Emery Haik.

It’s still not safe to go in the water!

Now playing at the Chippewa Drive-In is the box office smash, “Jaws” which is paired up with “The Brink’s Job” for the remainder of this week. “Jaws” begins at 9:25 and “Brink’s” will begin at 12 a.m. daily.

60 YEARS AGO

Onekama electors to vote on school addition

Onekama school electors will decide early in August on a proposed 14-classroom and gym addition to the local school. The Campbell Engineering Co. has drawn up plans and specifications and these were discussed at the annual meeting Monday night. By changing existing classroom arrangements and contours of the building, the proposed addition will increase the floor space from about 23,000 feet to about 53,000 square feet.

80 YEARS AGO

Nation’s biggest

The “nation’s biggest” was the way Roy M. Overpack and Edward Jungclas, head of the ATA, described the coming ATA convention and trailer show to be held at Orchard Beach. Overpack heard today from R.M. McClure, secretary of the National Trailer Manufacturer’s Association, who said that exhibitors are signing up fast.

Pays fine, costs

A Washington Street man pleaded guilty to a charge of shooting fire crackers in front of a Washington Street pool room today when he was arraigned before Justice August Greve and made arrangements to pay a fine of $5 and costs of $5.15. He was arrested last evening by local officers at about 9 p.m.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum