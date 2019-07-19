National Weather Service issues beach hazard statement

MANISTEE — The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for lakeshore communities from Holland to Manistee.

The warning is in effect until this evening, while high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Winds are expect to be up to 20 mph with waves in the 2-5 foot range, producing strong currents.

High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire a strong swimmer.

Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars.

People are advised to stay vigilant and stay off from the piers during high wave action.