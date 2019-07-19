OUR VIEW: No limit

The following editorial was published in the Manistee News Advocate on July 21, 1969. It is reprinted in its entirety.

After the landing on the moon yesterday the old phrase, “The sky is the limit,” no longer holds true.

Man’s hardest adjustment to the moon landing and space travel probably will be to realize that he has no limit, that anything he can envision, he can do, with God’s help.

That puts the question squarely to us — what do we want to do? Do we really want to conquer, or at least greatly alleviate, disease, ignorance and poverty?

After having been able to conquer space at the same time we were spending billions on a war across the earth, we no longer can claim that we cannot afford anything. When we want something enough, we can and do spend to get it. And the moon isn’t the limit.

So it all boils down to a question of goals. Not which goal. Not do we want to go on with space travel or build more homes. Not do we want to explore the ocean or better educate all our people. The question is, do we want to explore the universe and improve education and eradicate disease and prevent poverty.

We have proved we can do anything and everything we dedicate ourselves to doing. Now let’s see some dedication to the social ills of this world, and let’s forget the alibis that we cannot afford it because of the cost of war or the cost of space travel. We cannot afford not to improve this earth and not to continue enlarging man’s universe. All we need is the will. We can find the way. We proved that yesterday.