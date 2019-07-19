Portage Lake Association to host Scottville Clown Band

ONEKAMA — Monday’s concert in the park hosted by the Portage Lake Association summer series will feature the Scottville Clown Band.

The band will play from 7-9 p.m. on the shores of Portage Lake for an evening of musical hijinks and mellifluous entertainment. The concert is free and open to the public.

The band consists of musicians from all walks of life and all parts of the map. Their roots date back to 1903 when a musical group of Scottville merchants began to dress as hillbillies and entertained at local carnivals. In 1947, after WWII, Scottville merchant Ray Schulte reformed the group and created what is still known as the Scottville Clown Band.

They hold just about every job imaginable, or are retired from them. Only a mere handful of members have a Scottville address. The rest come from all over Michigan, and beyond. Join the crowd for a grand evening of raucous fun from the Scottville Clown Band.

In the event of stormy weather, they plan to move the band to the Cafetorium in the Onekama Consolidated Schools; follow the signs to the school and watch for more information on the PLA’s website, www.onekama.info or on Facebook at “1, Onekama, Michigan.”