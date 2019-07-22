AAA: Michigan gas prices down 13 cents from last week

DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan are down from last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded, 13 cents less than a week ago, but 8 cents more than this time last month. Still, drivers are paying about 9 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $42 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $1.50 from when prices were their highest last May.

Pump prices around the nation has seen modest increases this week signaling that supply and demand are likely in sync and bringing stabilization to markets nationwide. According to the Energy Information Administration’s report for the week ending July 12, total domestic stocks of gasoline grew by 3.6 million bbl to 232.8 million bbl.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.89 per gallon, about 6 cents less than last week’s average and 5 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages are: Metro Detroit ($2.89), Ann Arbor ($2.88) and Marquette ($2.83). The least expensive gas price averages are: Traverse City ($2.67), Flint ($2.71) and Saginaw ($2.72).

