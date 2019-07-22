Annual Relay for Life slated for Saturday

MANISTEE — Pat Grostick’s husband is a 17-year cancer survivor.

“Cancer touches every one of us in some way, ourselves, some family member, a neighbor, a co-worker … it just doesn’t go away,” she said.

One way to show support for cancer survivors is to participate in the annual Manistee County Relay for Life, which will be held in a new location this year.

It will be held from 2 p.m to midnight on Saturday in the commons area at Manistee High School.

“The reason it’s so important to keep it active is for people to know we’re not giving up on our fight against finding the cure for cancer,” said Grostick. “We keep raising money for research, and we want people to be aware of it and help us with it and help support our survivors.”

Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser. “Make some waves in our fight to cure cancer” is the theme for this year’s Manistee County Relay for Life, and participants are encouraged to dress in Hawaiin attire. Hawaiian leis also will be for sale.

“Anybody can come, the public is welcome,” said Grostick, a member of the Manistee County Cancer Society Committee. “You don’t have to be a cancer survivor or family member or anything like that. Kids are welcome too.”

Family and friends are invited to support survivors, walk some laps, visit the different Relay teams, have fun with the special activities or just watch.

“You can come for one hour, you can come for half an hour, you can come for whatever time that you’re able to. If you don’t want to walk laps, you don’t have to,” said Grostick. “You can find a place to sit down and watch what’s going on and listen to the music. They’ll have bands playing most of the time.”

Relay for Life will include live music and bands organized by Helen Leach, including music by John Pomeroy.

Luminary bags are a popular part of the event. Luminary bags can be dedicated to someone lost to cancer, someone currently battling the disease or a survivor.

“People like to walk around and look at the names on the luminary bags … people pay $10 for each one. People that come that night and want a luminary bag can stop at one of the team sites — set up in a circle around the laps that they’ll walk,” said Grostick. “They can purchase a luminary bag (then). … We make a circle with the bags; you’re walking (a lap) around those bags.”

The event has been taking place for about 20 years in Manistee County; sadly attendance has gradually decreased.

“We’ve tried a few different sites hoping it would bring it up but we found that it doesn’t. I just think that there are so many fundraisers and all different kinds of things now that people have to pick and choose what they do,” said Grostick. “Maybe people don’t realize that to attend this, they don’t have to donate anything. It’s to show their physical presence to show support for cancer survivors.”

She said when attendance was high, it was impressive to see the support.

“They have a survivor lap … it would bring tears to your eyes to see all these people supporting all these cancer survivors,” she said. “Last year it was sad because there was hardly anybody there. We’re just trying to think of all different things to get more people to come.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with a silent auction from 2-9 p.m. Other events throughout Relay for Life include:

• 2-2:30 p.m. Opening ceremony: VFW Honor Guard will lead off the opening lap and there will be a speaker to open the event;

• 3-6 p.m. Don Pelarski and Friends Band;

• Luminaries in memory and in honor of cancer victims and survivors lit at night;

• 6 p.m. Survivors and caregivers Honorary Lap, Bill Furgeson plays acoustic guitar;

• 7-9 p.m. Junk Monkey band;

• Face painting;

• Massages;

• Cookie lap;

• Cake walk;

• Jump rope lap;

• Hula hoops;

• Scavenger hunt; and

• 10 p.m. Luminary/reading of names;

• 10-11 p.m. John Pomeroy DJ.

Relay Teams have fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for ACS. All funds raised go to the American Cancer Society. About eight teams are expected at this year’s event.

“The teams raise money all year long, usually the (Kaleva Crusaders) raises about $10,000 each year,” said Grostick. “A lot of the team members happen to be cancer survivors.”