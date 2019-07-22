Looking Back for July 23

20 YEARS AGO

Event raises funds for cancer fight

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, a county event to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer, is taking place on July 31 through August 1 at Saber Stadium. Bands and speeches as well as clowns and a luminary service will highlight the event.

40 YEARS AGO

Work stoppage

Employees of the Lakeshore Beverage Company walked off their jobs today, halting all deliveries of Miller High Life, Olympia and Falstaff beers in a five-county area. Five warehouse employees and truck drivers were involved in the work stoppage, according to a company spokesman. In addition to the above beers, Lakeshore Beverage also distributes Gallo and Mogen David wines.

“Dalmatians” at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Walt Disney’s 101 Dalmatians”. It’s the canine caper of the century! Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the remainder of this week.

60 YEARS AGO

Government to buy cherries for school lunches

Congressman Robert P. Griffin of Michigan’s 9th District, has announced that the Department of Agriculture will purchase cherries for the National School Lunch Program. Use of cherries has been strongly recommended by Congressman Griffin in several discussions of the 1959 crop with the Department. The quantity to be purchased will depend on the volume offered and the price.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum