Area students graduate from Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE — More than 3,200 Grand Valley State University students participated in commencement ceremonies in April at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Grand Valley is dedicated to providing a rich learning environment for students, offering a wide range of majors and hands-on research opportunities. Highly credentialed and responsive faculty and individual advisers and mentors promote a liberal arts emphasis that teaches students critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Students who graduated at the conclusion of the Winter 2019 semester in April include:

• Beulah: Julia M. Ahrns, BS;

• Custer: Alyssa R. Bryan, MSW;

• Frankfort: Jackson M. Mort, BS;

• Ludington: Alexandria S. Annibali, BS; Dylan S. Hansen, BA; Evan T. Kroeze, BS; Marie Cassandre O. MacDonnell, DNP; Abigail M. Matheson, BS; Audra A. Sides, BS;

• Manistee: Rebekah J. Bialik, BS; and

• Scottville: Sean G. Briggs, BS; Abigail L. Fellows, PSYS; Kassidy M. Jensen, BS; Casey J. Kapala, BBA; Holly A. Olenchak, BBA; Sean R. Pollock, BA.