Deadline approaching for students to apply for college tuition assistance

LANSING — Time is running out for eligible individuals from the class of 2019 who have graduated with a high school diploma or equivalent to claim their Tuition Incentive Program benefits, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The grant program – commonly referred to as TIP – encourages eligible Medicaid recipients to complete high school by providing college tuition assistance. Eligible TIP students have four years from high school graduation to begin using their TIP benefits.

The application deadline is Aug. 31 for eligible seniors to apply for TIP. To qualify, students must have been on Michigan Medicaid for 24 months within a 36-consecutive month period between 9 years old and high school graduation.

“Even if eligible high school graduates don’t plan to attend college this fall, we urge them to complete their application as soon as possible,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Once eligibility is confirmed, students have four years to begin using TIP. The window to claim this benefit is rapidly closing. Please do not wait and submit your application today.”

Students may complete the TIP application online at www.michigan.gov/tipsenior or by calling 888-447-2687.

TIP Phase I covers 24 credit hours of tuition per academic year for a total of 80 overall credits at participating Michigan community colleges. TIP covers the in-district tuition rate for students enrolled in a certificate or associate degree program at four-year public colleges and universities and students attending four-year degree-granting non-profits are eligible for $113 per credit hour in 2019-20. In addition to tuition assistance, TIP also covers up to $250 per semester or term in mandatory fees.

TIP Phase II can also assist students who go on to a four-year college or university. After they earn at least a one-year certificate, associate degree or 56 transferrable credits, students are eligible to receive up to $500 per semester or $400 per term at participating four-year Michigan colleges and universities.

TIP is just one service offered by the state Treasury Department’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning, which encourages students to pursue postsecondary education by providing equality of access to student financial resources and information.

To learn more about TIP or to complete the TIP application, go to www.michigan.gov/tipsenior or contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov or 1-888-447-2687.