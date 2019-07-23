Fab-Lite groundbreaking celebrates company’s first expansion in 25 years

MANISTEE — A Manistee industrial company broke ground last week for its long-awaited 40,000 square foot expansion in the city’s industrial park.

Fab-Lite, Inc. is taking on its first expansion in 25 years — a project that aims to meet the needs of a growing customer base. According to Steve Paine, Fab-Lite president, the added floor space will allow for increasing out-put of product manufactured in Manistee.

“This will be a substantial investment into the community of Manistee,” Paine said, in a past interview. “The building investment and the required new equipment for the expansion area will exceed $6 million.”

The new manufacturing space will allow for additional fabricating, finishing systems and shipping area, Paine said.

Upon completion of the plant addition and after installation of new machinery and equipment, the company plans to hire additional help. The expansion will create 10-15 jobs within two years of completion. Beyond the first two years, 10-15 additional employees may be hired.

“This expansion will help the company meet the increasing demands by its customers resulting in additional employment opportunities for local residents,” Paine said.

Last month, Manistee City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to approve an application and Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate for Fab-Lite. The resolution exempts half of the millage rate on the taxable value from property taxes, an estimated total of $90,000 annually or $1,080,000 over a 12-year span.

In addition, an estimated $28,400 of the total $90,000 annual exemption is revenue attributed to the City of Manistee. Paine said a late fall completion date is anticipated, with additional employment needs following in 2020.

Manistee City Council members were all in favor of the project.

The ground breaking event on July 16 was attended by the City of Manistee’s mayor, city council members, the ownership and management teams of Fab-Lite, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president Stacie Bytwork, and the project management team of Wolverine Construction — which has been contracted to complete the expansion.

Fab-Lite — located at 330 Washington St. — is a metal fabricator that supplies finished products to the office furniture industry. The company has a long history in manufacturing, present in Manistee since 1984. Fab-Lite’s sister company in Ludington, Metalworks, has been in operation since 1966.

To find out more about Fab-Lite, visit www.fablite.com/.