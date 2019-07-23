Lansing couple spots two rare albino deer in Manistee National Forest

NORMAN TWP. — Glimpsing a white stag or hind is a rare and almost magical experience. It’s no wonder that many cultures revere the white deer in folklore and legend.

For one Lansing couple vacationing within the Manistee National Forest, the myth recently became real.

Tony Evans, his partner Alana Mayol and their 6-year-old son Angelo were returning home from a brief stay at Bear Track Campground in Irons when they spotted something unusual.

“GPS wasn’t working because of sketchy cell service, so we were just making our way out of the forest going south for a little then east for a little,” said Evans.

Then something unusual caught the Lansing couple’s attention.

“First, I thought it was a lawn sculpture of a pair of white and pink deer in someone’s yard,” Evans said. “As we drive by I see one of the other deer move and take a step.”

Mayol shouted for her partner to turn around for a better look. Evans pumped his brakes and made a U-turn in the nearest driveway.

“By this time, the deer are right in the middle of the road,” said Evans. “We both whip out our phones. Alana starts taking a video and I get off four shots before they disappear into the woods on the side of the road.”

Evans and his family were awe-struck by the experience.

“We just sat there for a minute in disbelief,” said Evans. “Their beauty was otherworldly. The whole thing was so cool. What an adventure!”

There are multiple different types of “white deer” according to Holly Vaughn, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) communications coordinator.

True albinos are those with a genetic mutation where it is unable to produce melanin — a dark pigment which produces coloration. White deer that lack all color pigments are considered “true albinos.” These animals can be identified by their pink nose and eyes, caused by blood vessels showing through the skin and the clear lens of the eye.

Deer that have standard eye and nose coloration with a white coat are referred to as “white deer,” and are the result of leucistic genetics. Unlike albinism, leucism can cause a reduction in multiple types of pigmentation — not just melanin. Piebald coloration occurs when there is a pattern of pigmented spots over a white, unpigmented background.

Albinism in deer is rare, there is just a one in 20,000 chance of a parent passing the gene to its offspring according to John Bates, a naturalist who co-wrote the book “White Deer: Ghosts of the Forest.”

The white deer may be rare but albino or leucistic coloration could occur naturally in any population of these animals.

The Sacramento Bee reported in June that an all-white fawn was found in Northern California. The truck driver who rescued the helpless young deer delivered the animal to a nearby rescue center.

Kensington Metropark near Milford Michigan has been the haunt of a frequently sighted albino doe which gave birth to twin fawns in May.

While the white deer may be stunning, Vaughn cautions that the expression of albinism is “not necessarily a positive thing.”

White deer face challenges blending in with their environment and exhibit issues with their hearing and vision.

“This is not a trait that we’d like to see promoted,” said Vaughn.

Despite these concerns, Vaughn calls these creatures “really special to see” and the DNR encourages people to enjoy the sight.