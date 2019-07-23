Looking Back for July 24

40 YEARS AGO

Raise the “Three Brothers”!

Preparations to raise the sunken dredge “Three Brothers,” lying in the basin between the First Street Beach breakwater and the Fifth Avenue Pier continue with workmen from the Bultema Dock and Dredge Company fabricating the heavy equipment needed to upright the dredge, which sank last January. Yesterday, welders prepared huge hydraulic lifters which will be used to pull the barge up, with the assistance of cables which will be attached to the Fifth Avenue Pier. The harbor will be closed to traffic during the operation which is expected to take place within the next couple of weeks.

Hockey school

A group of local youngsters is currently sharpening their hockey skills at a clinic in Traverse City at the Glacier Dome. Those attending are: Bob Fenstermacher, Larry Jackowski, Brian McGlynn, Jason Lewis, Danny Kotz, Rich Koon, Tommy Hallead, Scott Harris, Greg Jackowski, Tom Notewhere, Joe Maloney and David Harris.

60 YEARS AGO

New signs

The Onekama Chamber of Commerce has had two beautiful 8 foot by 20 foot signs erected on US-31 near Maue’s Corners. Earl Madsen of Crescent Beach Road donated his time and skill in painting them. They point the way to Onekama and Portage Lake.

80 YEARS AGO

Picture at church

Many persons assembled in the auditorium of the Ansgarius Lutheran Church Sunday night for the premier showing of the Cecil B. DeMille moving picture, “King of Kings”. Free presentation of this impressive and spectacular picture will be featured at the church tonight and every night this week through Friday, beginning at 8 p.m.

15 days

The stretch of consecutive days without rain today entered its 15th day. Due to this prolonged period of no rain the fire hazard opened at five today and was expected to reach seven-maximum figure-by mid-afternoon. It was six at noon.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum